John Legend

Legend announced his plans to put on a live show via Twitter, crediting Chris Martin as his inspiration to do so. “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time,” he wrote on Monday. “See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome.”

The Grammy winner shared in a second tweet, “Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she too will be there. Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!?” He also responded to a fan’s comment about whether he will wear pants during the performance, joking, “I’m probably gonna go pantsless. Robe party, @chrissyteigen?”

During the actual performance on Tuesday, March 17, Teigen joined her husband while dressed in a robe and turban. She briefly sang a song she made up to The Office theme song and they both sang the Vanderpump Rules theme song. Legend also performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel, as Teigen swayed while drinking a glass of wine.