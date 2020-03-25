JoJo

The Grammy winner put on an a cappella concert for fans on Instagram Live on March 19. She kicked things off by performing her “Get Out” song for fans, but she swapped the hit’s lyrics to caution fans about COVID-19. “Stay in, right now / Do it for humanity / So you’re gon’ learn how / To cook now / And practice good hygiene. I know you’re bored and want to f–k around, but not on me,” she sang.

The Vermont-born singer also threw it back to a song from her debut album, titled “Homeboy,” and she covered Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You.” She was then joined by fellow singer Taylor Felt, and they sang Beyoncé’s “Listen” from the Dreamgirls soundtrack.

Before her own personal Instagram Live session, she performed as part of Billboard’s Live at Home series, which is raising funds for COVID-19 relief.