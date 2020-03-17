Katharine McPhee and David Foster

The American Idol alum credited daughter-in-law Erin Foster for giving her and David the idea to perform for fans while quarantined. “Me & the hus @davidfoster had so much fun at the piano today going live,” she wrote via Instagram. “We wanna try and do it everyday at 5:30 PT cuz what else is there to do?”

David, meanwhile, noted how “fun” the experience was. “I’m the world’s worst piano accompanist for other people’s songs but Kat is so amazing, that she pulls me thru,” he shared on Instagram, adding that the couple are taking “any suggestions” for future performances.