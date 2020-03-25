Niall Horan

The former One Direction member put on an Instagram Live concert as part of a Global Citizen initiative called “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions,” just like Legend and Martin had before him. Horan spoke a bit about the pandemic in the beginning of his session, but he then shifted gears by performing “This Town,” “Flicker” and “Slow Hands” from his debut album, Flicker. From his new album, Heartbreak Weather, he played the track “No Judgement” and “Nice to Meet Ya.”