Rob Thomas

The Matchbox Twenty frontman performed in what he called the “Social Distance Sessions,” challenging pals like John Mayer, Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson and Gavin DeGraw to do the same.

“During these uncertain times the entire world is shutting itself down. Part of that means that people aren’t going out and enjoying live music or any entertainment,” the “Unwell” singer, 48, wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I’m kicking this off and I invite all my brothers and sisters in the music world to go on Instagram and share a little something with people to help them while they hunker down in their homes.”