Verizon’s Entertainment Series

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Verizon launched the eight-week series Pay It Forward Live. To kick-off the series on March 26, the company recruited Dave Matthews to give a live performance via Verizon’s Twitter page. Thereafter, the set can be viewed on Yahoo! Entertainment.

Through Pay It Forward Live, Verizon aims to provide support to small businesses that have been affected by the outbreak. The company will donate all funds from the series to Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).