Riverdale

The CW drama began filming on September 14, one day after the cast went to dinner for Reinhart’s 24th birthday. “Annnnnd #Riverdale is back,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted via Instagram with a shirtless photo of KJ Apa as Archie. “First scene up of Season 5: Archie in a steam room. Even in a Covid world, some things never change.”

On September 23, KJ Apa shared a video of himself and Camila Mendes gargling. “Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene,” he captioned the Instagram post.