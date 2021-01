Josh Radnor

The actor and director revealed that he received permission to take an iconic staple from the How I Met Your Mother set. The item, in fact, is what his character stole during the show’s 2005 pilot episode. “I had one request and [the show’s cocreators] Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] very kindly gave it to me,” Radnor told She Knows in March 2014. “I asked for the blue French horn and I got the blue French horn.”