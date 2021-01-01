Will Ferrell

The Saturday Night Live alum has nabbed multiple props from his various film sets over the years, including a ring from Anchorman. After working on Step Brothers, he took a rather unusual item from the production. “These are my prosthetic testicles from Step Brothers,” he shared on The Graham Norton Show in May 2020. “They’re life-like and I have brought these out, much to the horror [of many]. At many a dinner party, I [have] presented these. These fake testicles are what was put on Brennan’s drum kit.”