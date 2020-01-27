Grammys

Stars Who Brought Family Members to the Grammy Awards Through the Years

By
Jay-Z Beyonce Blue Ivy Grammys 2018 Stars Who Brought Family Members to the Grammy Awards
 GIPHY
14
10 / 14

Beyoncé

Blue Ivy accompanied Beyoncé and Jay-Z while her younger siblings, Sir and Rumi, stayed home in 2018.

Back to top