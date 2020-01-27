Grammys Stars Who Brought Family Members to the Grammy Awards Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff January 27, 2020 Courtesy of Noah Cyrus/Instagram 14 1 / 14 Billy Ray Cyrus “Daddy daughter date night!” The Hannah Montana alum sat with Noah Cyrus during the 2020 awards show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News