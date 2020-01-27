Grammys Stars Who Brought Family Members to the Grammy Awards Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff 2 hours ago Broadimage/Shutterstock 14 9 / 14 Miley Cyrus The Last Song star joined her parents on the red carpet for the 2019 ceremony. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News