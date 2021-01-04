Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton

Bonham Carter met the director on the set of 2001’s Planet of the Apes. After they tied the knot that same year, they went on to collaborate on a series of movies including Big Fish, Charlie And the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd and Alice in Wonderland. The duo, who share son Billy and daughter Nell, split in 2014.

“It might be easier to work together without being together anymore. He always only cast me with great embarrassment,” she said in 2016.