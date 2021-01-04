Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky

The Oscar winner met the director on the set of Mother! in 2016, but their relationship fizzled out after one year together. Lawrence threw shade at him in 2017 after the film got mixed reviews.

“We’d be on the tour together, I’d come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is the movie, and he comes back and that’s all he wants to talk about,” Lawrence told Variety. “I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?’”