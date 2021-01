Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

The actress met the legendary director while auditing for 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. They wed in October 1991 and share several children: Theo, Sasha, Sawyer, Mikaela and Destry. Kate is also the mother of Grey’s Anatomy alum Jessica Capshaw, whom she shares with ex-husband Robert Capshaw, while Spielberg shares son Max with ex-wife Amy Irving.