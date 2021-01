Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes

The Titanic star has been married to two directors in the past. After meeting on the set of 1998’s Hideous Kinky, she wed the movie’s assistant director Jim Threapleton. They split in 2001. Following her divorce, Winslet was offered a role in a play Mendes was working on. She turned down the part but married him in 2003. The duo, who share son Joe, worked together on the 2008 movie Revolutionary Road. They split in 2010.