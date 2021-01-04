Movies Stars Who Dated Their Directors: Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and More By Sarah Hearon January 4, 2021 David Fisher/Shutterstock 11 4 / 11 Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Williams and Kail met on the set of the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News