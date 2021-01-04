Movies

Stars Who Dated Their Directors: Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and More

By
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Stars Who Dated Their Director
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
11
4 / 11
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Williams and Kail met on the set of the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon.

 

Back to top