Rosario Dawson and Danny Boyle

The actress was linked to Boyle during the shooting of 2013’s Trance, which he directed and she starred in, but their romance didn’t last.

“It’s not like we announced our relationship, so it’s not like we’re going to announce our breakup,” Dawson told Net-A-Porter in March 2013 about the director, who is more than 20 years older than her. “I love Danny. He’s wonderful and we dated longer than people think we did.”