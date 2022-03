Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

The Big Little Lies star will make her directorial debut with Pussy Island, which will costar Tatum. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the pair had started dating amid pre-production. Filming is set to begin in June 2022.

“Channing and Zoë are doing great. They’re having a lot of fun together,” a source exclusively told Us in March 2022. “Both see serious potential for the long term.”