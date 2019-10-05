David Foster and Kelly Dodd

The Real Housewives of Orange County star came under fire after she tried to get into the music producer’s car as he left Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood in November 2017.

“You’re gonna have another housewife,” Dodd yelled in a video from the incident, referring to Foster’s ex-wife Yolanda Hadid.

“Wait, no, no, no, please don’t,” the Grammy winner replied.

A spokeswoman for Foster released a statement to TMZ at the time: “In today’s environment, what Kelly did was careless, inappropriate and disrespectful. David drove away in his car, alone and shaken. The video and her remarks speak for itself.”

Dodd, meanwhile, insisted that she was joking.