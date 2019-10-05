Kenya Moore and Michael Rapaport

Rapaport, a known Bravo viewer, slammed Moore’s behavior at the season 8 RHOA reunion in April 2016.

“Krazy @KenyaMoore was bullying @Porsha4real went she got the wig snatched,she should have no regrets about that wig snatch #RHOA,” the actor tweeted at the time.

Moore fired back: “@MichaelRapaport u are pathetic & ignorant 4promoting violence on any level. Please get a job 2 keep ur cable 2 watch me every week #RHOA.”

Two years later, the pair came face to face on WWHL — and it wasn’t pretty.

“You do know that you are ‘on the show’ like, a villain, right?” Rapaport asked Moore. “You have to know this, correct?”

“Michael I don’t need you to tell me what I am or am not,” she fired back before calling him a “middle-aged, fat, white guy.”

Moore concluded: “I appreciate you being a fan though. Thank you for watching, keep the cable on. A new job would help with that.”