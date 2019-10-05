Lala Kent and 50 Cent

Kent was in the middle of another argument in April 2019 after the rapper accused the Bravo star’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, of owing him $1 million. While Kent and 50 Cent exchanged insults via social media, Emmett tried to rectify the situation and ultimately paid the musician the money.

While the two parties were briefly on good terms, Kent reignited the drama in September 2019.

“I think I really dinged ‘Fofty”s ego,” Kent said on WWHL, referring to the infamous typo Emmett made during their text exchange. “In fact, I know that because I have a receipt to prove that, which I would never post because I ain’t that girl.”

50 Cent wasted no time slamming Kent via social media again. “Oh this bitch be drunk 4 days straight,” he wrote on Instagram. “She must just be on some drunk hoe, I don’t remember type s–t.”

Kent defended her sobriety in a lengthy statement at the time.