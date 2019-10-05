Lala Kent and Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar winner upset the SUR hostess while discussing season 6 of Vanderpump Rules on WWHL in March 2018.

“Lala trying so hard to be nice and then she’s like crying to her mom and then she’s like a total bitch,” Lawrence quipped to Andy Cohen at the time. “I’m like, ‘Bitch you’s a c—-t.’”

After firing off a series of tweets, Kent slammed Lawrence on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast.

“Not only did she call me the c-word … she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom … I’m watching this like ‘Is this A-list celebrity, who has Oscars, for real?’” Kent said at the time. “And then when she dropped the c-word I was like ‘Ok, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality TV personalities, don’t be trying to take my job.’ … Well you know, I just let her know she’s a gross human being and congratulations on two failed films in a row.”