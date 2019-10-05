NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams

The RHOA star and the host couldn’t even agree on why they were fighting! After years of back and forth, the two women discussed their beef on the Wendy Williams Show in September 2019.

“So here’s what I feel happened between us. When we first met NeNe on the Housewives, she was like our big mouth friend who would say it like she meant it. She had a cute family, the laugh and that whole bit, just like keeping it real with NeNe,” Williams said. “And then all of a sudden the paychecks got bigger and I feel the fame got in the way of remembering who we liked her for. … And then you started acting like a real jerk on the show.”

While Leakes rolled her eyes, Williams continued.

“We talk about this don’t look shocked…look, she started acting like a bighead jerk and million-dollar paycheck or whatever they’re paying you or not, we missed the girl that we knew. And then all of a sudden you stuck with that character so I was like, ‘I’m done with NeNe.'”

Leakes, for her part, said Williams offended her during the Hot Topics segment on her show.

“You know how Wendy does her Hot Topics … and it was just ‘NeNe, this.’ ‘NeNe, that.’ And I was just like, ‘Well, dang, she is just really running my name in the dirt,” Leakes said. “Then one day [Williams] was like, ‘NeNe and her Birkin —’ and I was like, ‘That’s it!'”

“When you marked up the Birkin!” Williams replied with a laugh. “And you called me a bitch or something … You called me a man or something!”

The two ladies ultimately agreed to disagree.