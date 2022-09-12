Nicki Minaj Slams 'B—ch' Garcelle Beauvais in Expletive-Filled Rant

Nicki Minaj and Garcelle Beauvais

Minaj went off on the RHOBH star during a September 2022 episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. The “Starships” singer dragged Beauvais during an expletive-filled rant, calling out the Love Me As I Am author for defending her son against hateful comments that were made via Instagram a month prior.

“This lady is on one of the Real Housewives [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper began, referencing the social media incident that occurred in August 2022. “B—ch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, b—ch.”

Minaj was ostensibly feuding with the Coming to America actress over a September 2021 interview Beauvais (and her cohosts of The Real) conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the New York native’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape in 1995 when the two were teens. Petty served four years in prison for the crime but was back in the news in September 2020 when he failed to register as a sex offender after he moved to California. In July 2022, he was sentenced to one year of home confinement for the offense.

Minaj, who welcomed her first child with Petty in October 2020, continued her rant against Beauvais by calling out her alleged hypocrisy. “Did you care about my motherf–king son, b—ch? Did you care about my motherf–king son, hoe?” she shouted.

“I see why that white man left you, b—ch,” the “Super Bass” rapper concluded, referencing the Bravo star’s 2010 divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Nilon.