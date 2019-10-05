Teddi Mellencamp and Meghan McCain

The View host and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went back and forth via Twitter after McCain called Mellencamp “boring.”

“I would never comment on how I think Meghan McCain does at her job,” the reality TV personality told TooFab in February 2018. “I just wouldn’t. That’s not my place. I’m about empowering other women to be the best they can be.”

The next month, McCain fired back on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast.

“Even I thought that response was boring,” the political commentator said. “That was such a boring response. If you’re going to cat fight with me, then f–king cat fight with me, like come up with something better than that. You’re boring.”

The two women seemingly buried the hatchet in July 2018.

“I feel bad now because it totally mushroomed. I said on Twitter, ‘I prefer feuding with the White House than I do Housewives,'” McCain said on WWHL. “But I really do wish her the best.”