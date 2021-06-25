Anya Taylor-Joy and More Stars Who Have Considered Quitting Acting

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Golden Globe winner revealed that there was a point in her career where she didn’t feel confident about the roles she was set to play.

“So, I got Jane Austen’s Emma as a job, and that really panicked me, because it was a role that was supposed to be beautiful from the offset, and I hadn’t done that — I’d played creatures, outsiders, whatever,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2021.

Taylor-Joy revealed that this “triggered some childhood trauma,” and she wasn’t sure she could keep acting. The Florida native ended up working an entire year straight so she could star in Emma, Last Night in Soho and The Queen’s Gambit.

“I had, collectively, a week off that entire year; it was crazy, and I was already starting off at an emotional space where I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do this,’” she said at the time. “But it’s the year that has most changed me. I just fell in love with my job again.”