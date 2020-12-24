Brie Larson

Before winning an Academy Award for Room in 2016 and becoming Captain Marvel in 2019, Larson contemplated ending her years-long career. “It just wasn’t working the way I wanted it to,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2017. “All the kids I went to school with were going to college and I was still trying to do this thing called ‘acting’ and not going very far.”

The Kong: Skull Island star added, “What’s weird about this profession is that no one can really tell you when you are delusional. I used to wish that I’d wanted to be an athlete, because it’s easy to quantify if that’s working — just measuring your speed!”