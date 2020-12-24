Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star considered putting her acting aspirations behind her before landing her big break on the acclaimed NBC drama. She nearly left Los Angeles for her Florida hometown, but her loved ones encouraged her to keep going. “I kept auditioning, with no savings and no money, credit card debt gaining interest. I went on unemployment. I bought ramen noodles at dollar stores,” she told Glamour in 2017.

“I never had to — God forbid — live on the streets; I moved in with a roommate who told me, ‘Stay with me until you can afford rent. Don’t give up,’” she continued. “People who supported me were like, ‘If you don’t have money for food, I’ll cook you dinner. You don’t have money for acting class? Let’s get together and read lines.’”