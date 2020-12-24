Emma Watson

It may be hard to imagine anyone else but Watson playing Hermione Granger, but the Perks of Being a Wallflower star nearly quit the Harry Potter franchise to pursue higher education. Harry Potter producer David Heyman told Glamour U.K. in 2013 that the actress “was quite academic and was very keen in pursuit of schooling and was wrestling a little bit more than the others.”

The Brown University graduate also contemplated quitting acting altogether because she didn’t enjoy fame. “I’d walk down the red carpet and go into the bathroom. I had on so much makeup and these big, fluffy, full-on dresses. I’d put my hands on the sink and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who is this?’” she recalled to Vanity Fair in 2017. “I didn’t connect with the person who was looking back at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling.”