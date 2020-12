Henry Cavill

Cavill will forever be known as Superman, but that might not have happened had he followed through with quitting acting. “Thankfully at this stage I’ve got my foot in the door enough that if someone tried to slam it shut, I could probably squeeze a little bit and keep the door open,” the Witcher star told Men’s Journal in 2016. “As far as a full back-up plan, it was the British Armed Forces. But being 33 years old I think I’m too old to join now.”