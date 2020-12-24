John Krasinski

The A Quiet Place filmmaker was waiting tables prior to landing his breakout role on The Office, and he had wanted to call it quits. When he initially decided to put his dreams to rest, his mother advised him to “wait it out” and “wait until the end of the year.” He did just that, later booking his part on the acclaimed NBC sitcom three weeks after the mother-son pair’s phone call. “I give her a lot of love and 10 percent,” he joked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2018. “She deserves it.”