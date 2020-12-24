Kristen Stewart

Very early in her career, the Happiest Season star pondered the possibility of life outside of acting. “I decided a year after not getting any commercials, ‘F–k it. I won’t make my mom drive around Los Angeles anymore,’” Stewart told Newsweek in 2012. “I also got so nervous for every single audition. I was just dying. I had one appointment left and my mom said, ‘Have a little integrity and go to your last one.’ And it was The Safety of Objects. If I hadn’t gotten that, I would have been done.”