Stars Who Have Considered Quitting Acting: Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth and More

Kristen Stewart Stars Who Almost Quit Their Acting Careers
Kristen Stewart

Very early in her career, the Happiest Season star pondered the possibility of life outside of acting. “I decided a year after not getting any commercials, ‘F–k it. I won’t make my mom drive around Los Angeles anymore,’” Stewart told Newsweek in 2012. “I also got so nervous for every single audition. I was just dying. I had one appointment left and my mom said, ‘Have a little integrity and go to your last one.’ And it was The Safety of Objects. If I hadn’t gotten that, I would have been done.”

