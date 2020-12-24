Mark Ruffalo

The Avengers: Endgame actor previously admitted to losing his love for acting in 2009, leading him to nearly pump the brakes for good. “I’d had it with L.A. And I really had it with the business side of acting, the machinery of it all. You’re an artist, but then all of a sudden you’re a product at the same time, and there’s this company that’s sprung up around you,” he told Details in 2011. “I got depressed. I was losing my love for it. So I said, ‘I’m done.’”

Ruffalo added, “I fired everybody and moved my family to Callicoon, New York. I had to make a radical move. [My film] The Kids Are All Right was my swan song. I didn’t know what I was doing next.”