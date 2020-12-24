Max Greenfield

Greenfield nearly quit acting before landing his breakout role as Schmidt on New Girl. “Right before New Girl happened, there were definitely moments of, I probably shouldn’t do this anymore,” he told The Wrap in 2014. “I just had a kid and at one point was like, ‘At what point does this become selfish?’ You don’t want to become a dad who is running around and saying, ‘I just got a callback on a guest star on The Middle.’ I just didn’t want to be that guy.”

The Neighborhood actor added, “Just before New Girl, I called a buddy of mine and asked for a job as a writing assistant. I thought, maybe I’ll start at the very lowest point for a writer and see what happens with that, because this doesn’t seem to be happening as an actor.”