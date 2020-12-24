Melissa McCarthy

Days before landing her role on Gilmore Girls as Sookie St. James, McCarthy was very close to giving up her acting dreams. “Acting wasn’t working out, I was getting rejection after rejection, I wasn’t even getting auditions — I couldn’t get a job to save my life,” she told Heat magazine in 2016. “I always said if I don’t get anything substantial by the time I’m 30, I’m done. And a week before I turned 30, I got Gilmore Girls.”

The Oscar nominee continued, “Things weren’t ‘bad’ but I had been working two jobs and I got to a point where I thought, ‘Why am I doing this? Why am I beating myself up?’ Acting never would have left my life, I would’ve acted in some way, but I’m so fortunate that this is now my occupation.”