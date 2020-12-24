Sandra Bullock

The Academy Award winner cited sexism as what led to her almost quitting acting. “I literally went out into the world thinking there was no disparity, that everyone was equal, and I can do whatever a man can do,” she told USA Today in 2018. “It was hard for me because I walked with blinders on through life and got to where I [felt] like I was less than because I was a woman,” she said. “And that was a hard pill to swallow. I had a lot of sadness from that.”

Bullock didn’t list any specific examples, but she recalled having a “wake-up moment” where she thought: “Oh, my God. I’m being treated this way because I have a vagina.”