Uzo Aduba

The Orange Is the New Black alum, who is both an Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee, revealed that she quit acting 45 minutes before learning she was cast on the Netflix dramedy. “There have been times in my life where I have doubted, questioned, felt tired, but I had never quit before in my core,” she told Essence in its September 2016 issue. “My heart never quit, and that was the first time I felt my heart give out on me.”

Aduba then recalled what happened after she got the life-changing call about her new gig, adding, “I lost my mind. I’m running around my apartment crying. I was like, ‘You don’t understand. I just quit.’ And my agent quoted The Godfather line: ‘Just when you thought you were out, they pull you back in.’”