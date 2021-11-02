Kumail Nanjiani

The comedian did his own stunts on Marvel’s The Eternals. “Well, I tried,” he joked on a November 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Nanjiani revealed that there was a “big scene” in the film in which he had to “do, like, 10 different moves and then shoot the bad guy.” During his training, he was told he could “do it one step at a time” and then they could edit it all together in the end.

However, director Chloé Zhao had other plans. “On the day [she] was like, ‘This should be one shot, so there’s no edits,’” he told host Ellen DeGeneres. “I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s going to look really cool, but now I have to figure out how to do this.’”

The filming of the scene was “really, like, embarrassing, because there are people just watching you, trying to make their Saturday night,” he said. “And out of 30 times … the last two I nailed.”

Unfortunately, a couple of weeks later, the Big Sick star “saw a guy dressed as me doing it again, and I was like, ‘All right, do what you gotta do. Make it look good,’” he joked.