Maggie Q

The Nikita alum did nearly all of her own stunts for the movie The Protege — just two months after she had major surgery on her spine. “I went from, like, bed rest into rehearsals and I assumed everyone was aware of what had just happened to me,” she told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021. “There are a couple of things I didn’t do for safety reasons, but they weren’t big things. Sometimes there are things you don’t not do because you can’t do them but because you shouldn’t do them. … We have to pick and choose our battles for insurance reasons and just to be safe and healthy.”