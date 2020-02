Johnny Depp

Could it be the curse of the Black Pearl? Depp is known for his quirky characters like Captain Jack Sparrow and Edward Scissorhands, but Tim Burton‘s male muse hasn’t been able to score an Oscar. He was nominated three times: Once in 2004 for Pirates of the Caribbean, again in 2005 for Finding Neverland and a third time in 2008 for his role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.