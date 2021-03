Roger Moore

The Saint alum previously held the record for portraying Bond on screen the longest — a title that Craig swiped in 2019. From 1973 to 1985, Moore served as the English spy in seven films: Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View to a Kill (1985).