Adam Driver

The Girls alum told the New Yorker in October 2019 that he was “mortified” after seeing himself on the HBO show which is when he swore off watching himself on screen. “That’s when I was, like, I can’t watch myself in things. I certainly can’t watch this if we’re going to continue doing it,” he explained, noting he “went totally cold” when he felt obligated to attend the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in 2015.

When it came to watch BlacKkKlansman, Driver agreed to attend a showing of the movie, but said he hid in the greenroom while it played. He later returned to the theater to take a bow.