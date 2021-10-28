Andrew Lincoln

The English actor told Entertainment Weekly in August 2013 that he has multiple reasons as to why he never watches himself as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead.

“The original reason is the fact that I don’t actually enjoy looking at myself,” he said at the time. “And also because of the directorial choices that possibly, because I’ve done it, make you go, ‘Oh, there’s a take that blah-blah-blah.’ But mainly because I did it for a while, I watched it, and it’s a self-conscious thing of watching myself and going, ‘Oh, I like it when I do that. That’s kind of cool.’ And then, ‘Oh, I don’t like it when I do that.’ And that defeats the object of what I want to do as an actor, which is to try and be in the role and not be self-conscious.”