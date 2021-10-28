Barry Watson

“I never watched any of the series,” Watson exclusively told Us in October 2021 of his hit series 7th Heaven. “I was so busy working all the time. All I remember is working crazy hours on that show because I was the only one of the kids on a show that was over 18. I was 21 when we did the pilot. So they could work me as long as they wanted to”.

The Michigan native continued: “Half the time I was talking to, like, pieces of tape on the wall that was supposed to be one of the other characters. And I’d be there until two o’clock in the morning. You know, I never had time to watch the show.”