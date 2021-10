Busy Philipps

“I never watched Dawson’s Creek. I didn’t watch it before I was on the show and I barely watched it after I was on the show, so I don’t have the same connection that other people have to it,” the actress, who played Audrey Liddell on the WB series from 2001 to 2003, told the Belfast Telegraph in July 2018. “Freaks And Geeks, I think, is ultimately the classic [out of my shows]. And then probably Cougar Town.”