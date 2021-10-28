Jared Leto

After winning the Academy Award for Best Support Actor in Dallas Buyers Club, Leto conceded that he’d never watched his performance. “I can’t hear that voice! I’ve never really heard very much of it and I’ve never watched the film,” the 30 Seconds to Mars singer said during an August 2014 interview with the New York Times’ TimesTalks. “I will [watch it] at some point, I’m sure. But too soon!”

He added: “It can never live up to the expectations I would have of it now because it was such a beautiful experience and the response that it got was really wonderful.”