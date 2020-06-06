Andy Karl

The Maryland native played Sergeant Mike Dodds for 15 episodes beginning in 2015. He was second in command of the Special Victims Unit when Benson was promoted to lieutenant. Following his 2016 departure from the show, the Tony-nominated star focused back on Broadway with Groundhog Day, which ran from July to September 2016 in London and from April to September 2017 in New York City. Ahead of its U.S. debut, Karl was injured during the second act of a press performance on April 14, which led to the opening day being pushed from April 15 to April 17. In 2018, he starred as Edward Lewis in the Broadway production of Pretty Woman: The Musical, in which his wife, Orfeh, played his love interest’s BFF. In 2019, he returned to TV with a guest role on Hooked before appearing in Faraway Eyes and an episode of Prodigal Son in 2020.