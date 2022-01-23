Christopher Meloni

Meloni played Benson’s original partner and longtime friend, Elliot Stabler, for 12 seasons, leaving the show in 2011. In March 2020, Deadline reported that Meloni was getting a Dick Wolf spinoff series in which the actor will reprise his detective role — and it will be kickstarted by a return to his old stomping ground. Since his departure, Meloni has appeared on True Blood and starred on Surviving Jack and Underground. He appeared in two TV reboots of Wet Hot American Summer for Netflix, First Day of Camp in 2015 and Ten Years Later in 2017, as Gene. From 2017 to 2019 Meloni starred on Happy! before appearing on The Handmaid’s Tale and Maxxx. The Washington, D.C., native has been married to Sherman Williams since 1995. They share daughter Sophia and son Dante.

Meloni reprised his role and returned to SVU in 2021 before launching his new spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.