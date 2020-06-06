Dean Winters

Winters’ Brian Cassidy was a recurring character on the cop drama from 1999 to 2019. His character was Det. Brian Cassidy, started as Munch’s partner and left after season 1 before returning for an undercover assignment in season 13. He had a big break from the show after 2014 until his return in 2017 for a few episodes on later seasons. In between his SVU appearances, Winters was on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for nine episodes. He was also a recurring character on Divorce and in 2019 he played Daddy on Wayne. In 2020 he played Dean Bostick in Lost Girls. He is set to star in Palmer, Street Justice and Rites & Wrongs. Beginning in 2010, Winters has played Mayhem, a recurring character in both TV and radio ads for Allstate Insurance.